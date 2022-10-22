A former 17-year veteran with the Royal Barbados Police Services, who was also an officer with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), has been sentenced to 5 years for an indecent assault on his girlfriend’s female friend (the “victim”).

The former RCIPS officer’s girlfriend, a previous employee with Workplace Opportunity Residency Cayman, was also sentenced to 4 1/2 years for her involvement in the crime.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on the couple for a period of 3 years prohibiting them from any direct or indirect contact with the victim after their release.

Regarding the details of the indecent assault, these were recounted in-depth in the case summary/ judgment.

According to the summary, after the victim was invited to a planned a birthday celebration for the former RCIPS officer, and following time spent at a bar, the former RCIPS officer reportedly pulled the victim’s dress to hold her back and “tried to put his head under her dress. “

The case summary continued: “When the victim was ready to leave, because of the incident that happened when she was trying to exit the vehicle… she attempted to contact her boyfriend to ask him to collect her from the location. She was unsuccessful in her attempts to contact him and so left with [the former police officer and his girlfriend].”

The ordeal continued when they got back to the vehicle outside the bar, where the case summary explained that the former police officer’s girlfriend told him to “get into the back seat with the victim.”

According to the case summary, as they approached the Camana Bay roundabout, the former police officer started to hold the victim down and “pushed his head under her dress, pushed her underwear aside and started to perform oral sex on her.”

The former police officer’s girlfriend also reportedly participated in the indecent assault against the victim.

The case summary then describes how messages were recovered from the phones of the former police officer and his girlfriend, where the former police officer “could be seen bragging” about the incident. “He can then be heard laughing on the voice note,” the case summary stated.

The case summary continued to detail how messages recovered from the phones include a message where the former police officer, having been informed of the complaint, instructed his girlfriend to delete the conversation from her phone.

Although the victim started to give evidence during the trial about the event, the case summary stated that she was unable to “conclude her evidence” and “did not return to court on the adjourned date to complete her evidence.”

The case summary explained: “She was being cross-examined. The court was furnished then with a medical report which detailed, so far as relevant, that at the end of the previous day’s hearing the victim had been hospitalized and examined by a doctor. The doctor’s conclusion upon examination of the complainant was:

She is currently not capable of providing any further testimony. It is possible that if she is given the opportunity to recover in a stress-free environment that she may be able to resume responding to questioning, however this cannot be guaranteed.

It is my assessment that [Ms X] is not capable of proceeding further until she has had adequate opportunity to recover. This possibly will also entail further therapeutic intervention.

Based on the foregoing, the court said it was satisfied upon the Crown’s application that the victim was unable to continue further with her testimony.

For the indecent assault committed by the former RCIPS police officer and his girlfriend against the victim, the case summary said that any time spent by the former police officer and his girlfriend in custody prior to the sentencing would be deducted from the sentence.