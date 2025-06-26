News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. June 26, 2025: VP Records and 17 North Parade continue their deep dive into the iconic 80s digital dancehall producer Kenneth ‘Skengdon’ Black’s catalog with the reissue of Sizzling, the 1988 album by legendary Jamaican artist Frankie Paul.

With its infectious beats and bold lyrical content, Sizzling remains a dancehall classic, captivating audiences across the globe, from ravers to soundmen, lovers to dreads.

One of the most beloved and versatile figures in the dancehall scene, Frankie Paul’s talent shines through on Sizzling, a collection of tracks that effortlessly blend catchy rhythms with poignant lyrics. The album features chart-topping singles like “Gun Shot,” “Only You,” and “No Sizzling,” along with hidden gems such as “Can’t Live Without You,” “One People,” and “Raggamuffin Soldier.” These ten tracks highlight Paul’s expansive range and cement his place as a dancehall icon.

Recorded at Miami’s SKD Studio, Sizzling is the product of a dream team of producers, engineers, and musicians. Executive producers Kenneth ‘Skengdon’ Black and Maxine Stowe brought together a stellar cast, including legendary singer Al Campbell, who provided harmonies and added vocal phrases to Paul’s commanding delivery. The album’s sound was shaped by ace engineers Oswald Palmer and Anthony ‘Crucial Bunny’ Graham (aka Bunny Tom-Tom), along with contributions from Steely & Clevie, Dalton Brownie, Jackie ‘The Keyboard King’ Mittoo, and members of the Inner Circle Band.

With its infectious beats and bold lyrical content, Sizzling remains a dancehall classic, captivating audiences across the globe, from ravers to soundmen, lovers to dreads. This reissue revives a pivotal moment in dancehall history, reminding fans of the genre’s timeless appeal.

LISTEN HERE