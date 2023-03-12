The physical plant of Frederick Smith Secondary School will remain closed on Monday, March 13, but students will report to their Google classrooms, will student athletes set to compete will go to Harrison College in Crumpton Street, St Michael.

A notice came from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) today, Saturday, March 11, 2023. The ministry issued an apology to parents and guardians of students for the inconvenience caused by the shift.

Giving an update since the industrial action at the school by teaching staff, which commenced on Thursday, the Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw and several senior officials of the METVT met with the principal and staff of the Frederick Secondary School yesterday, Friday, March 10, 2023.

The notice said that during the four-hour meeting, teachers were provided with an opportunity to discuss concerns with the Ministry officials. Several recommendations were made by the staff for areas of improvement. At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that there was a need to develop an action plan for the way forward for the school. To this end, the school will remain closed for students on Monday, March 13, 2023. All staff members will be required to report to work and students are required to check their Google Classrooms for work assignments from their teachers.

All field athletes of the School’s Athletic Team are still expected to report at 9 am to Harrison College for the BSSAC Field Meet on Monday, March 13, 2023, as previously advised.

The ministry at this time is saying, regular school at the Trents location should resume on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.