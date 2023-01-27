News

Leana Ali and her daughter Malakai Ali.

The police are seeking the public’s help to find 18-year-old Leana Ali and her two-year-old daughter Malakai Ali.

A police statement said the mother and infant daughter, of Deacon Street, Chickland Village, in Freeport, were last seen on Wednesday.

A relative reported them missing the next day at the Marabella police station.

Ali is of East Indian descent, five feet tall, slim built, with a brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a coloured tights, a red top, and a pair of cream slippers, while Malakai was wearing in a black long-sleeve jersey, a pair of purple pants with a pair of black socks.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Marabella police at 652-6777, any police station, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

People can also call the police at 555, 999, 911 or share the information on the TTPS App.