Having joined the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) as an intern six years ago 28-year-old Vashawn Burnett is now one of the country’s brightest reliability engineers.

Describing his journey so far as a life-changing one, Burnett said becoming an intern with the utility company was one of the best decisions he has made.

“It’s a very rewarding experience, I get to grow and contribute to nation-building, and the opportunities and exposure are endless. What we do at JPS is part of national development and a way to contribute back to ‘Jamaica land we love’,” the engineer said. “I would encourage persons when you get the opportunity to do your part and contribute to the growth of Jamaica, do it!”

As a reliability engineer, Burnett, who is from St Thomas, is assigned to the Generation Operation, Planning, and Performance Group. JPS was seeking students for its internship programme, and Burnett, who was completing an undergraduate degree in Industrial Systems Engineering at the Caribbean Maritime University, was selected.

According to the company’s Director of the Generation Asset Management Group, Phillip Whittingham, who was one of the officials who sat in on Burnett’s interview, he spotted the potential in the young engineer and recommended him for the post.

“I saw his level of maturity. I said this person has the capabilities needed and would be a bright prospect at JPS. But I didn’t know he would be in my department,” he said.

Since then, Whittingham has mentored the young engineer and the internship that should have lasted a year ended in nine months as Burnett was offered a full-time staff position at the company.

Burnett has consistently climbed the ranks at JPS, plunging himself into the operations of the company while exemplifying admirable work ethic and professionalism.

According to Whittingham, Burnett’s competencies as a skilled engineer are of remarkable standard, so much so that within JPS there was only one person in a particular post, and he was recommended to be trained in that area of specialty.

Burnett accepted the challenge and completed the training commendably, boosting the company’s manpower in a highly skilled area.

“He has never disappointed. In all areas we have asked Vashawn to work, he has excelled. An ambitious, very forward-thinking, impressively bright professional. He brought maturity to a new position within the company. Vashawn is loved across JPS, not only by his peers, but senior team members appreciate him,” said Whittingham.

In partnership with Jamaica’s engineering universities, JPS routinely enlists students to help build their cadre of equipped professionals while providing an opportunity for them to learn about their career choice beyond the books.

There are now seven engineering interns on job placement at the power company, one of who is Romaine Dixon. He attended The University of the West Indies and started his internship in August.

“My current rotation places me in the dispatch department, and as such, I have gained the skills required to navigate the various applications used by the dispatchers to coordinate incoming calls or complaints from customers and stakeholders with the linesmen on the ground in an effort to rectify and minimise various power outages and power quality issues,” said Dixon.

The engineering internship programme is designed so that throughout the one-year duration, students are rotated at three months intervals to different departments within the company.

Burnett, the now reliability engineer with the company, greatly appreciated the rotation concept.

“The internship was designed for each of us to go around the company understanding the business, and while learning, this was to help us better understand where we fit to transition to an area of competence as a permanent staff and add value to the company. So I thought that internship programme was very good,” he said.

His word to young engineers is that if he did it, so can any other young professional in his field.

“I encourage engineering students to build the gap between the soft skills and the technical side. Sometimes as engineers, we are more technical and that can hold us back. If you see an engineering opportunity take it, it may require you to start very low, like as an intern, but once you get a foot in, put your best foot forward,” he advised.