CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet invited the Chief Immigration Officer and three other top officials of the Immigration Department to discuss two matters:

The mechanism to remove the requirement for work permits for nationals of CARICOM and the Dominican Republic.

After a thorough and intense examination and exposition, the Cabinet agreed that the CARICOM Treaty requirements will continue, including the six-month entry allowance for visitors from the CARICOM States.

Further discussions are to take place between lawyers within the Legal Department of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, and experts within the Immigration Department and the Ministry of Labour.

The object is to ensure that all is done to make the process seamless, and to fulfil the promise.

