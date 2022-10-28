The Future Leaders of Jamaica Foundation (FLJ) has set a target of supporting at least 100 high school students with education funding over the next five years.

The commitment comes as the non-profit organisation positions itself to double its sponsorship support for needy, academically-gifted students over the period. Executive Director at FLJ, Dwight Green, made the announcement during the organisation’s recent 10th-anniversary celebration and showcase at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston.

“Over the last 10 years, we have graduated 26 fifth-form students and every one of those 26 students attained a minimum of seven CSEC subjects. Seventy-five per cent of our graduates have gone on to universities. We have now challenged ourselves at FLJ, that by year 15 (anniversary), we should be awarding 100 scholarships per year,” said Green.

Future Leaders of Jamaica Foundation’s Executive Director, Dwight Green (right), Director of Scholarship and Outreach, Sacha A. Comrie, Esq, (left), and Director of Organisation Operations, Thornia Smith, express joy and satisfaction on celebrating 10 years of providing scholarships and mentorship to students in various Jamaican high schools.

The executive director shared that during the decade, the organisation has grown from awarding two scholarships in 2012, to offering support to 45 students in the 2022-2023 academic year. Since its inception, FLJ has expanded its support to include benefits such as laptops for each scholarship recipient upon reaching grade 10, for senior students preparing for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), ongoing mentorship, and parental workshops.

Each scholarship recipient receives a renewable grant of a minimum of $35,000 paid directly to their high school which may be used to cover tuition, books, and other educational expenses. The sixth-form students receive $45,000, yearly.

“What was a $50,000 operating expense in our first year, our operating expense for FLJ for the school year 2022 to 2023 is over $5 million,” Green said to rousing applause from those in attendance.

Former Government Minister, Dr Fenton Ferguson who was the main speaker at the anniversary showcase, not only commended the organisation but also called upon society to be encouraged by FLJ’s successful journey as a volunteer group to give back to the education sector.

“There are those who argue that volunteerism and sponsorship are dead. But, FLJ has proven that they have a good product and because of the quality of that product they have been able to garner continuous support to survive in these difficult times,” said Ferguson.

The showcase held under the theme, “Building Dreams”, provided an atmosphere for reflection, celebration, and optimism. The gathering of approximately 250 well-wishers consisted of past and present beneficiaries along with their parents, mentors, guidance counsellors, and local and global donors.

“The financial ease that FLJ has given me to take care of my daughter’s school expenses has overwhelmed me with emotions, because of that scholarship I am now an entrepreneur as I could use funds otherwise to start a business to better take care of myself and my daughter,” said parent benefactor, Georgia Anderson Lewis.

Former beneficiary, now an actuarial science student at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Shane Bennett, said FLJ has been his guiding light to achieve professional success.

“Truly, if education is the passport to the future, then Future Leaders of Jamaica was my pilot. There were several events throughout the years, aimed primarily toward building a greater sense of community and togetherness within the FLJ family. From the traditional events such as the meet and greet and our annual Labour Day projects to the recent talent showcase, these initiatives have assisted me in maturing into a well-rounded and conscious individual,” said Bennett.

High schools whose students have benefitted include St. Hugh’s, Edwin Allen, Excelsior, Holy Childhood, Immaculate Conception, Jamaica College, Kingston College, Campion College, St George’s College, Ardenne, St. Andrew, St. Jago, Wolmer’s Boys, and Wolmer’s Girls.

FLJ also partners with primary schools to identify and select participants for the scholarship programme. These primary schools are Half-Way Tree, Windward Road, Ensom City and Tarrant.

Scholarship recipients are endorsed by their guidance counsellors and principals as persons possessing a high measure of character, strong leadership potential, exceptional academic achievements, and demonstrating a financial need. The organisation has also provided back-to-school supplies to more than 200 needy students at the feeder schools.

As part of its 10th-anniversary activities, FLJ beneficiaries and their parents assisted with the upgrade of the playground and entrance to the Best Care Special Education School in St Andrew.