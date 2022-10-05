The ladies of Fitts Village Football Club Femini were ruthless and relentless last weekend in their Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Super League.

The west coast representatives defeated the Combined Women 17-0 last Sunday at the Holder’s Hill playing field, to earn the largest win of the competition thus far.

Kickstart Rush Genesis were also big winners over the weekend. The table-toppers defeated the youthful RF Prime 6-0 at the Friendship playing field.

Over at Briar Hall, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Technique FC.

Former national midfielder Cosette Brathwaite scored six goals for FVFC Femini, in their 17-0 goal feast over Combined Women

Mavericks SC and Pinelands FC played to a goalless draw at Rices playing field.

With one more round of matches left in the preliminary phase of the competition Kickstart Rush Genesis lead the table with 15 points from six matches, they are expected to be joined in the playoffs by Fitts Village FC Femini who are in second spot with 14 points from a similar amount of matches.

The UWI ladies have played five matches and rest comfortably in third place with 13 points.

The final championship play-off spot is being currently occupied by RF Prime who have secure nine points from six matches, but Mavericks SC are within touching distance after earning five points in five matches.