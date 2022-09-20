Fitts Village Football Club Femini (FVFC) knocked Kickstart Rush Genesis off the top of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Women’s Super League table, with a hard-fought victory last Sunday evening at the Mahaica playing field in Speighstown.

FVFC scored the lone goal of the match in the first half and defended tirelessly to hold onto the lead and three valuable points.

The result was Kickstart Rush Genesis’ first of the campaign after three previous victories.

The former table leaders slipped two places into third position, because the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds thumped Mavericks SC 7-0 at the Checker Hall playing field.

The Combined Clubs continue to find the going tough in the tournament as they fell to another heavy defeat, their third in succession. This time losing 8-0 to RF Prime, in the opening fixture at Greens.

Pinelands FC registered their first victory of the competition as they defeated Technique FC 3-0 at Briar Hall playing field.

Matches continue next Sunday, September 25 at the following grounds: Bagatelle, Greens, Dover, and Valery.