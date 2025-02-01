News Americas, New York, NY, January 31, 2025: Thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and individuals with specific immigration statuses in 18 U.S. states will lose access to health insurance through “Obama Care” or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, following a federal court ruling issued on December 9, 2024.

The ruling affects DACA recipients and others residing in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Those impacted will no longer be eligible for health coverage through the ACA Marketplace and are advised not to select “yes” when asked about eligible immigration status on their health coverage applications.

Who is Affected?

In addition to DACA recipients, the decision impacts individuals with specific immigration statuses, including:

Non-citizens transitioning to lawful permanent residency without available visa numbers

Family Unity beneficiaries under the LIFE Act

Individuals with approved Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) petitions but without pending adjustment of status

Children under 14 whose asylum applications have been pending for fewer than 180 days

Limited Healthcare Options for Those Affected

With ACA coverage no longer an option in these 18 states, affected individuals may need to seek alternative healthcare solutions, such as community health centers that offer primary care services on a sliding scale based on income.

Where DACA Recipients Still Qualify for ACA Coverage

DACA recipients and individuals with certain immigration statuses living in states such as California, New York, Illinois, and Washington remain eligible for ACA Marketplace coverage. Other states where they may still qualify include:

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Hawaii

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The U.S. government has assured that immigration status information provided during the ACA application process will not be used for immigration enforcement.

With the court ruling set to impact thousands, advocacy groups are urging affected individuals to explore alternative healthcare options and seek guidance from legal and healthcare professionals to understand their rights and available resources.