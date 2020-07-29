How Has Gambling Changed During the Pandemic?

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. July 29, 2002: With online gambling becoming more and more available to users around the world, it is logical to expect significant growth in the popularity of casino websites in times of pandemic.

People are bored at home, there’s not much to do, and the regular casinos are all locked down, which is why playing on online gambling websites seems like a great idea to most people in the US, Latin America, and Europe.

Especially those, who already have at least some experience in the industry. The pandemic has changed our lives, and online gambling is just one aspect of our day-to-day lives that has been changed.

USA

In the US, the revenues of actual land-based casinos have dropped considerably compared to the previous year. In states like Pennsylvania, the tax revenues from brick and mortar casinos dropped from $67.5 million in March 2019, to $50 million in March 2020. Online gambling, however, is on the rise. The online gambling tax revenues have grown considerably across the country, and the numbers show some 20% growth across the states compared to the previous year. The number of blocked accounts has also increased, so the players are using poker sites without verification.

Latin America

In Latin America, the use of streaming platforms has grown by 22% during the pandemic, and the gaming industry is expected to grow by $1566 million in Brazil, by $1172 million in Mexico, and by $147 million in Peru. These numbers are astounding, especially when you think about the scale of the gaming industry. Online gambling, at this point, does not seem to lose any of its popularity. More so, it has also been reported that the industry has risen by somewhere around 15% to 20% in different countries across Latin America. Countries like Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Mexico have become Latin America’s top gambling destinations, and right now, their popularity is going to become even more significant.

The simple explanation here is just that people want to spend their time doing exciting things, some want to make money, and some are just bored. In the US, as well as across most European countries, people have become more interested in online entertainment, such as streaming services and online gambling, than they were before the pandemic. It seems that the world of gaming is undergoing changes thanks to the pandemic, and despite all the negative aspects of the COVID-19 virus, games are going to become even more popular.

Of all the countries around the world, it seems that the US and the countries of Latin America are going to see the biggest rise in the popularity of online gambling thanks to the pandemic.