Consumers will pay less for gasoline and kerosene, and more for diesel, effective midnight, Wednesday, September 14.

The retail price of gasoline will be $4.26 per litre, a decrease of 13 cents, while kerosene will cost $2.16 per litre, a saving of 20 cents. Diesel will now sell for $3.94 per litre, which is an increase of 9 cents.

Given the high volatility associated with refined petroleum products, Government capped the retail prices of gasoline and diesel at $4.48 per litre and $4.03 per litre, respectively. The capping is expected to bring some level of predictability to the retail prices, and shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products.

When calculated, the retail prices fell below the cap of gasoline and diesel.