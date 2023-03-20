Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Parcels of land designated as Critical Habitat to protect Blue Iguana

George McCarthy reappointed as chairman of CINICO

Govt offering $25,000 marketing contract to promote 2023 Car Free Week

Court says wife forged husband’s signature to sell marital property

Securities and Exchange Commission charges cannabis company with fraud

Tyson is new chairperson of Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee

Residents of West Bay Central form Interim WBC district council

Water service disconnection notice for March 20

DJ to do community service after stabbing bar customer several times

Health City opens new Radiation Oncology Centre in Camana Bay

Sunday Mar 19

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette dated March 17, 2023, Cabinet has re-appointed George McCarthy as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) and Ormond Williams as the Deputy Chairman of the CINICO Board for a period of three years in each case.

With these appointments, the current CINICO Board of Directors is as follows:

CINICO Board of Directors (Source: Cayman Islands Gazette)NamePositionSectorGeorge McCarthyChairmanAccountingOrmond WilliamsDeputy ChairmanBankingDr. George MeggsDirectorMedicalKaren TurnerDirectorFinancial ManagementLetitia LawrenceDirectorAccountingRudy MylesDirectorFraud/ComplianceLangston SibbliesDirector AttorneyAnne OwensEx-Officio MemberAccounting

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office

Environment

Fight over science holds up key UN climate report

World News

West Bank attack casts shadow over Israel-Palestinian talks

More From

Cayman News

George McCarthy reappointed as chairman of CINICO

According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette dated March 17, 2023, Cabinet has re-appointed George McCarthy as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands N

Cayman News

Govt offering $25,000 marketing contract to promote 2023 Car Free Week

Winning bidder to develop marketing campaign to promote alternative transportation options

Cayman News

Parcels of land designated as Critical Habitat to protect Blue Iguana

Areas include the Colliers Wilderness Reserve and the Salina Reserve

Cayman News

Tyson is new chairperson of Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee

Following the recent announcement of Derri Dacres as the new national director for Miss Cayman Islands Universe, local author Catherine Tyson has been appointed (effective April 1) as the new Chairper

Cayman News

Court says wife forged husband’s signature to sell marital property

Husband to recoup half of property proceeds added back to marital assets in divorce proceedings

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR