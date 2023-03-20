Parcels of land designated as Critical Habitat to protect Blue Iguana
George McCarthy reappointed as chairman of CINICO
Govt offering $25,000 marketing contract to promote 2023 Car Free Week
Court says wife forged husband’s signature to sell marital property
Securities and Exchange Commission charges cannabis company with fraud
Tyson is new chairperson of Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee
Residents of West Bay Central form Interim WBC district council
Water service disconnection notice for March 20
DJ to do community service after stabbing bar customer several times
Health City opens new Radiation Oncology Centre in Camana Bay
According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette dated March 17, 2023, Cabinet has re-appointed George McCarthy as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) and Ormond Williams as the Deputy Chairman of the CINICO Board for a period of three years in each case.
With these appointments, the current CINICO Board of Directors is as follows:
CINICO Board of Directors (Source: Cayman Islands Gazette)NamePositionSectorGeorge McCarthyChairmanAccountingOrmond WilliamsDeputy ChairmanBankingDr. George MeggsDirectorMedicalKaren TurnerDirectorFinancial ManagementLetitia LawrenceDirectorAccountingRudy MylesDirectorFraud/ComplianceLangston SibbliesDirector AttorneyAnne OwensEx-Officio MemberAccounting
More From
According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette dated March 17, 2023, Cabinet has re-appointed George McCarthy as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands N
Winning bidder to develop marketing campaign to promote alternative transportation options
Areas include the Colliers Wilderness Reserve and the Salina Reserve
Following the recent announcement of Derri Dacres as the new national director for Miss Cayman Islands Universe, local author Catherine Tyson has been appointed (effective April 1) as the new Chairper
Husband to recoup half of property proceeds added back to marital assets in divorce proceedings