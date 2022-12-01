Germany have crashed out of the football World Cup in Qatar in the group stage, despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica.

The elimination on Thursday came as Japan stunned Spain 2-1 in the other Group E match, a result that handed those two teams a spot in the Round of 16.

Germany and Spain both took early leads in their games, results which would have put Hansi Flick’s side through. But it all changed in the second half, with Japan scoring two quick goals against the Spaniards.

Costa Rica also equalised against Germany who then hit the post three times before Juan Vargas put the Central Americans ahead.

That would have put Costa Rica through at the expense of Spain but substitute Kai Havertz scored twice and Niclas Fullkrug got another.

It is the second World Cup in a row where four-time champions Germany have been eliminated in the group stage.

The game was also historic as it was the first men’s World Cup game to be refereed by a woman.

