– Advertisement –

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that millions of people would develop diseases linked to physical inactivity if governments do not urgently promote the benefits of physical exercise.

The Global status report on physical activity 2022, measures the extent to which governments are implementing recommendations to increase physical activity across all ages and abilities.

“Almost 500 million people will develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes or other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) attributable to physical inactivity between 2020 and 2030 if governments worldwide don’t take urgent action to promote the benefits of exercise,” the WHO observed.

According to the world body, the price of inaction and staying on the couch will be severe.

– Advertisement –

A WHO release estimated the cost of extra healthcare would be $27 billion annually.

The release quoted data from 194 countries regarding physical activity policies.

According to the data, countries need to accelerate the development and implementation of policies to increase heart rates, help prevent disease, and reduce the burden on already overwhelmed health services.

“We need more countries to scale up implementation of policies to support people to be more active through walking, cycling, sport, and other physical activity,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The WHO disclosed that less than 50 percent of countries have a national physical activity policy, of which less than 40 percent are operational.

In addition, only 30 percent of countries have national physical activity guidelines for all ages.

And while nearly all countries report a system for monitoring adult exercise, only 75 percent of countries monitor adolescent activity, and less than 30 percent monitor physical activity in children under 5.

In transport policy terms, just over 40 percent of countries have road design standards that make walking and cycling safer.

– Advertisement –