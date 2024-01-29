News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 30, 2024: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to captivate cricket fans again in Broward county Florida.

The tournament will be hosted across three venues in the USA, including at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, and six in the Caribbean, promising a thrilling 29-day cricket extravaganza. Lauderhill will come alive with the first match on June 11th with Nepal facing Sri Lanka while the USA takes on Ireland on June 14th. On June 15th, India will face Canada while Pakistan faces Ireland on June 16th.

FLASHBACK – The West Indies team lost their second T-20 match up at the Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Fl.

With ten of the 20 participating teams kicking off their campaigns in the USA, cricket enthusiasts can expect 16 exciting clashes in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament, India vs. Pakistan, is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9th.

In the Caribbean, 41 matches will unfold across six different islands, leading up to the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The grand finale will be held in Barbados on June 29, promising an exhilarating conclusion to the tournament.

The event features four groups, each comprising five teams. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight phase, followed by the knockout semi-finals and the ultimate title showdown.

Group A boasts co-hosts USA, arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Canada making their tournament debut, and European side Ireland.

Group B features the past two Men’s T20 World Cup winners, England and Australia, who will face off against Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

Group C sees the West Indies joined by New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

Group D showcases South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

The tournament kicks off on June 1 with the co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada in Dallas. Meanwhile, fellow hosts West Indies will challenge Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the tournament’s second day.

Cricket fans around the world can look forward to a thrilling competition, with teams battling for T20 cricket supremacy across the USA and the Caribbean.

For the full fixture list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, refer to the provided schedule below:

Dates Matches Groups Venues

June 1 USA vs Canada Group A Dallas

June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Group C Guyana

June 2 Namibia vs Oman Group B Barbados

June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Group D New York

June 3 Afghanistan vs Uganda Group C Guyana

June 4 England vs Scotland Group B Barbados

June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Group D Dallas

June 5 India vs Ireland Group A New York

June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Group C Guyana

June 5 Australia vs Oman Group B Barbados

June 6 USA vs Pakistan Group A Dallas

June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Group B Barbados

June 7 Canada vs Ireland Group A New York

June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group C Guyana

June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group D Dallas

June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa Group D New York

June 8 Australia vs England Group B Barbados

June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Group C Guyana

June 9 India vs Pakistan Group A New York

June 9 Oman vs Scotland Group B Antigua and Barbuda

June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh Group D New York

June 11 Pakistan vs Canada Group A New York

June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Group D Lauderhill

June 11 Australia vs Namibia Group B Antigua and Barbuda

June 12 z Group A New York

June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Group C Trinidad and Tobago

June 13 England vs Oman Group B Antigua and Barbuda

June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago

June 14 USA vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill

June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Group C Trinidad and Tobago

June 15 India vs Canada Group A Lauderhill

June 15 Namibia vs England Group B Antigua and Barbuda

June 15 Australia vs Scotland Group B Saint Lucia

June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill

June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group D Saint Lucia

June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago

June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Group C Saint Lucia

June 19 A2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda

June 19 B1 vs C2 Group 2 Saint Lucia

June 20 C1 vs A1 Group 1 Barbados

June 20 B2 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda

June 21 B1 vs D1 Group 2 Saint Lucia

June 21 A2 vs C2 Group 2 Barbados

June 22 A1 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda

June 22 C1 vs B2 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 23 A2 vs B1 Group 2 Barbados

June 23 C2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda

June 24 B2 vs A1 Group 1 Saint Lucia

June 24 C1 vs D1 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 26 TBD Semi-final 1 Guyana

June 27 TBD Semi-final 2 Trinidad and Tobago

June 29 TBD Final Barbados.