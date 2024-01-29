Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 30, 2024: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to captivate cricket fans again in Broward county Florida.

The tournament will be hosted across three venues in the USA, including at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, and six in the Caribbean, promising a thrilling 29-day cricket extravaganza. Lauderhill will come alive with the first match on June 11th with Nepal facing Sri Lanka while the USA takes on Ireland on June 14th.  On June 15th, India will face Canada while Pakistan faces Ireland on June 16th.

FLASHBACK – The West Indies team lost their second T-20 match up at the Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Fl.

With ten of the 20 participating teams kicking off their campaigns in the USA, cricket enthusiasts can expect 16 exciting clashes in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York. One of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament, India vs. Pakistan, is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9th.

In the Caribbean, 41 matches will unfold across six different islands, leading up to the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The grand finale will be held in Barbados on June 29, promising an exhilarating conclusion to the tournament.

The event features four groups, each comprising five teams. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight phase, followed by the knockout semi-finals and the ultimate title showdown.

Group A boasts co-hosts USA, arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Canada making their tournament debut, and European side Ireland.

Group B features the past two Men’s T20 World Cup winners, England and Australia, who will face off against Namibia, Scotland, and Oman.

Group C sees the West Indies joined by New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

Group D showcases South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

The tournament kicks off on June 1 with the co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada in Dallas. Meanwhile, fellow hosts West Indies will challenge Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the tournament’s second day.

Cricket fans around the world can look forward to a thrilling competition, with teams battling for T20 cricket supremacy across the USA and the Caribbean.

For the full fixture list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, refer to the provided schedule below:

Dates         Matches    Groups      Venues

June 1        USA vs Canada  Group A    Dallas

June 2        West Indies vs Papua New Guinea         Group C    Guyana

June 2        Namibia vs Oman        Group B    Barbados

June 3        Sri Lanka vs South Africa    Group D    New York

June 3        Afghanistan vs Uganda         Group C    Guyana

June 4        England vs Scotland   Group B    Barbados

June 4        Netherlands vs Nepal  Group D    Dallas

June 5        India vs Ireland  Group A    New York

June 5        Papua New Guinea vs Uganda      Group C    Guyana

June 5        Australia vs Oman       Group B    Barbados

June 6        USA vs Pakistan          Group A    Dallas

June 6        Namibia vs Scotland   Group B    Barbados

June 7        Canada vs Ireland        Group A    New York

June 7        New Zealand vs Afghanistan         Group C    Guyana

June 7        Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh      Group D    Dallas

June 8        Netherlands vs South Africa          Group D    New York

June 8        Australia vs England   Group B    Barbados

June 8        West Indies vs Uganda         Group C    Guyana

June 9        India vs Pakistan         Group A    New York

June 9        Oman vs Scotland       Group B    Antigua and Barbuda

June 10      South Africa vs Bangladesh Group D    New York

June 11      Pakistan vs Canada      Group A    New York

June 11      Sri Lanka vs Nepal      Group D    Lauderhill

June 11      Australia vs Namibia   Group B    Antigua and Barbuda

June 12      z        Group A    New York

June 12      West Indies vs New Zealand         Group C    Trinidad and Tobago

June 13      England vs Oman        Group B    Antigua and Barbuda

June 13      Bangladesh vs Netherlands  Group D    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 13      Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea        Group C    Trinidad and Tobago

June 14      USA vs Ireland   Group A    Lauderhill

June 14      South Africa vs Nepal Group D    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 14      New Zealand vs Uganda       Group C    Trinidad and Tobago

June 15      India vs Canada  Group A    Lauderhill

June 15      Namibia vs England    Group B    Antigua and Barbuda

June 15      Australia vs Scotland  Group B    Saint Lucia

June 16      Pakistan vs Ireland      Group A    Lauderhill

June 16      Bangladesh vs Nepal   Group D    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 16      Sri Lanka vs Netherlands     Group D    Saint Lucia

June 17      New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea       Group C    Trinidad and Tobago

June 17      West Indies vs Afghanistan  Group C    Saint Lucia

June 19      A2 vs D1   Group 2     Antigua and Barbuda

June 19      B1 vs C2   Group 2     Saint Lucia

June 20      C1 vs A1   Group 1     Barbados

June 20      B2 vs D2   Group 1     Antigua and Barbuda

June 21      B1 vs D1   Group 2     Saint Lucia

June 21      A2 vs C2   Group 2     Barbados

June 22      A1 vs D2   Group 1     Antigua and Barbuda

June 22      C1 vs B2   Group 1     Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 23      A2 vs B1   Group 2     Barbados

June 23      C2 vs D1   Group 2     Antigua and Barbuda

June 24      B2 vs A1   Group 1     Saint Lucia

June 24      C1 vs D1   Group 1     Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 26      TBD Semi-final 1        Guyana

June 27      TBD Semi-final 2        Trinidad and Tobago

June 29      TBD Final Barbados.

