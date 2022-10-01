The car at the scene of the accident. Inset is a photo of the driver

A 10-year-old schoolgirl succumbed to head injuries on Friday night after she was struck down by a drunk driver, who was speeding in Lethem earlier in the day.

Dead is Ruth Glasgow, a student of Arapaima Primary School.

The accident occurred at about 16:40h on Third Street Lethem, Central Rupununi, Lethem.

Reports are that Glasgow, who took part in the school sports that was held at the Tabatinga Sports Complex Ground, exited the compound with her mother and was standing on the western parapet of the road, leaning on her bicycle and eating her food, when she was struck down by motor car #PLL 2547.

Police say the vehicle was proceeding north along the centre of Third Street, Lethem, at a fast rate of speed while negotiating a left turn, the driver lost control and collided with the schoolgirl and her cycle.

The child and her cycle were flung some distance further north on the said road, causing her to sustain injuries to her head and body.

The schoolgirl was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where she was treated and immediately referred to Boa Vista, Brazil via Ambulance, to seek further medical attention.

At 22:40h Friday night, the 10-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing emergency medical treatment in Boa Vista.

Meanwhile, at the scene following the accident, police ranks conducted two breathalyzer tests on the driver and the readings came back, .90 BAC and .85 BAC, respectively.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on the driver, 23-year-old Navindra Narine of Tabatinga, Lethem.

Police say he was initially charged on Friday for Dangerous Driving and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. However, this was before the 10-year-old girl died.

New charges are expected to be laid against the driver.