Sandra Glasgow, Managing Director of virtual business incubator RevUP Caribbean and co-founder of Jamaica’s angel investor network, FirstAngelsJA, has been appointed the vice president of the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Association for Business Angels (LACBAN).

The experienced angel investor will represent the Caribbean in the Mexico City-based LACBAN, gathering angel investors under one umbrella to serve as the global voice of Latin American and Caribbean startup economies.

Yearly, around 400,000 business angels in Latin America and the Caribbean invest more than $10 billion in startup ventures.

Recent case studies highlight Latin America’s use of emerging technologies to achieve social goals such as increasing financial inclusion, combating corruption, improving public health, and reducing crime.

Angel investors and startups play a key role in facilitating regional consensus and contributing to the region’s development and prosperity.

Commenting on the appointment, Glasgow expressed delight to be serving in the capacity of VP for the newly established trade association.

“It’s an honour to have been appointed. MSMEs across the region possess the potential to solve a wide range of economic and social challenges that Caribbean territories face. The establishment of LACBAN aims to improve access to capital for companies at all stages of development, from start-up to scale-up, with the ultimate objective of increasing social justice and employment in the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean. This is a charge that FirstAngelsJA, and has been leading locally and with RevUP Caribbean in the wider Caribbean since October 2021. The establishment of this entity comes at an opportune time.”

In 2022, the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) signed a Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion and Economic Cooperation Agreement with the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Mexico.

The agreement aimed at easing access to finance for entrepreneurs, not only in Mexico but in Latin America in general and the Caribbean as well. As an output of this agreement, the WBAF announced the establishment of the Latin America and Caribbean Trade Association for Business Angels – LACBAN. The founders are from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela. Marcus Dantus, a celebrated angel investor from Mexico, has been announced as the President of the association.

This new trade association will be based in Mexico City and will be the global voice of early-stage equity and capital markets in the region.

The establishment of the association was announced and celebrated with a bell ceremony on October 25 at the World Congress of Angel Investors WBAF 2022 in Turkey, with the participation of founding members from WBAF-Mexico, Chile, Guyana and Spain-after a video message from Martha Delgado, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

“Today, the World Business Angels Investment Forum — an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) — has an ongoing, frank, and constructive dialogue with 32 Latin American and Caribbean countries. The ultimate goal of the Association is to ease access to finance for startups, scaleups, entrepreneurs, SMEs and high-growth businesses, and to promote gender equality, enhance digital inclusion, and increase financial inclusion in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Baybars Altuntas, Executive Chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum.

Meanwhile, Delgado added, “Mexico has joined some of the world’s most technically advanced and ambitious nations in launching a national artificial intelligence strategy, making it one of the first 10 countries in the world – and the first in Latin America – to publicly announce a national AI strategy.”

In doing so, Mexico has joined an elite club that includes the UK, Canada, China, the UAE, Singapore, South Korea, France, and Japan. As governments around the world have responded to the health, social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalization has been recognised as being of paramount importance and relevance in ensuring continuity of access to financial services,” he said.

“We believe LACBAN will play a crucial role in empowering the Mexican, Latin American, and Caribbean start-up economies. I congratulate all founders of the association, and I thank WBAF for their collaboration and efforts for the development of the region’s economies through innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Speaking further on this, LACBAN’s President Marcus Dantus went on to highlight, “At LACBAN, we will focus on key strategic challenges, including closing equity gaps, encouraging stock exchanges to create more liquidity, involving chambers of commerce to increase the number of angel investors, encouraging corporations to set up their own corporate ventures, fostering cross-border investments, and supporting entrepreneurial ecosystems by providing innovative and workable solutions in Latin American and Caribbean economies. I believe our strategic partnership with the World Business Angels Investment Forum will be crucial in reaching our ultimate goals: creating more jobs, more social justice, and increasing financial inclusion in the region. I thank all the founders and board members for their confidence in my leadership, and I will do my utmost best to ensure that LACBAN reaches its goals.”

Statistics show that, in recent years, 340,000 business angels invested 9.6 billion Euro in Europe, and 320,000 business angels invested $26 billion in the US and Canada.