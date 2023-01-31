The online application portal for GOAL’s 2023 graduate programmes is now open, effective today, January 31, 2023.

Over 60 plus programmes are being offered at 12 accredited institutions locally and internationally. GOAL recently collaborated with two new institutions, which were added to its pool of partners: The University of Petroleum & Energy Studies, India and Michael University, Bahamas.

Some new postgraduate programmes available in 2023 include Postgraduate diplomas (PGDs) in Power Management, Renewable Energy and Solid Waste Management. Similarly, new Masters programmes include Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Infrastructure Management, National Security and Intelligence Studies and Digital Innovation and Intrapreneurship.

We encourage potential applicants to follow the instructions carefully when completing the online application form. It is important to submit only the documents requested and ensure they are scanned with clarity before being uploaded to the online portal.

Prospective applicants are also advised to review their applications before submitting and pay keen attention to the requisite academic qualifications for the programme they are applying for.

Essential documents required for the application process are listed below and should be submitted in either jpeg or pdf formats:

A recent passport-sized photograph

National ID card, passport (bio-data page)

A copy of the bachelor’s degree certificate from a recognised University.

A transcript (student copy) from a recognised University.

An updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with details of work experience. The CV should include two references with their names, email addresses and contact telephone number.

All academic certificates and documents should be certified by a registered/accredited Justice of Peace or Commissioner of Oaths. Certificates/documents not certified will be deemed invalid.

To register and apply, applicants can go to: www.goal.edu.gy and click on the APPLY button.

The online portal closes at midnight on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

For more information, persons can contact GOAL’s personnel at 222-5391/94/95.