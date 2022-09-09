The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

GOJ/USTDA sign agreement for enhanced access to emergency services

‘No one can question her total dedication to duty’

Sole survivor of Westmoreland house fire heads to US for treatment

Bosch leads the way as Royals make it four from four

Period of mourning in Jamaica to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

WATCH: Jamaicans on the streets share emotions around queen’s passing

Sports events in Britain called off following death of queen

20-y-o woman latest COVID fatality; 74 new cases, 20.1% positivity

Holness expresses sadness at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Joby Jay is here for the ‘Cool Breeze’

Friday Sep 09

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 minutes ago

Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, Daryl Vaz

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, has signed a Grant Agreement with the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The Agreement, which will facilitate the funding of technical services to support the Enhanced Access to Emergency Services Project (EAES), is valued at seven hundred and thirty-nine thousand, five hundred and seven United States Dollars (US$739,507).

The Agreement was signed on September 7, at a ceremony held at Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz noted that the grant provided by the USTDA, will facilitate the engagement of a technical consultant, who will assist in:

The creation of a consolidated emergency communications system; recommending technological and operational upgrades to improve Jamaica’s emergency response capabilities; and providing an impact analysis in relation to the project.

In underscoring the importance of the project to Jamaica, Minister Vaz noted that Jamaica’s digital infrastructure would benefit significantly; this would come from improvements as a result of the revamping and consolidating of the current communications infrastructure, which supports the receipt and response to emergency calls.

Additionally, benefits in the areas of improved quality of life of residents; greater peace of mind for locals, tourists and other visitors to the island; and more efficient and effective deployment of first response personnel will also be realized.

Related Articles

Business

September 15, 2021 04:50 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

GOJ/USTDA sign agreement for enhanced access to emergency services

Jamaica News

‘No one can question her total dedication to duty’

World News

The queen’s sporting fascination was racing: ‘I love horses’

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Cheered on b

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Jamaica News

‘Hang them until they’re dead’- Montague as House passes Firearms Act

Former National Security Minister, Robert Montague, on Tuesday, called for the resumption of hanging in an impassioned plea, as the House of Representatives debated and passed the Firearms (Prohi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR