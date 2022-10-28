News

Ryan Rampersad. – TTPS

Ryan Rampersad, the 18-year-old man charged with murdering 15-year-old Videsh Dookran, has been remanded in custody. He appeared before San Fernando Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Wednesday.

Dookran’s body was found stuffed in a latrine behind a pluck shop in Golconda, south Trinidad on October 10.

His body bore chop wounds to his face/head, and gunshots to his chest, with his broken legs sticking out, leading relatives to ask what could have possibly brought him such a terrible fate.

Rampersad, of Church Street, Ponderosa, Golconda, was charged on the advice of DPP Roger Gaspard, SC.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on November 16.

A police statement said they received information on October 9 about the fatal shooting of a 15-year old boy and the concealment of his body.

“Extensive investigations were conducted by officers of the Homicide Bureau Region Three into the matter, which resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old male suspect on October 18.”

Rampersad was charged on October 25 by WPC Tricia Knights. The investigation was led by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul.