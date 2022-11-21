Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as Golden State Warriors picked up their first win on the road with a 127-120 victory over Houston Rockets in the NBA in Houston last night.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston Rockets with 30 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 22, and Jalen Green added 16.

Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six matches with a 137-129 win over Detroit Pistons; Brooklyn Nets defeated a short-handed, Memphis Grizzlies 127-115. Phoenix Suns had the better of New York Knicks 116-95; Cleveland Cavaliers won from Miami Heat 113-87; Denver Nuggets edged Dallas Mavericks 98-97; Los Angeles Lakers outclassed San Antonio Spurs 123-92; and Washington Wizards cruised past Charlotte Hornets 106-102.