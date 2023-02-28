Cabinet has approved the new National Sports Policy.

This disclosure came today from Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Parliament Buildings.

Griffith said the policy would provide a roadmap and framework for Government for the next 10 years.

impossible for Government to do everything as it relates to sports

Highlighting one of the key objectives of the policy, the Minister stated: “Sports will be elevated as a central pillar of Barbadians’ national identity, using it for social development and economic prosperity.”

The National Sports Policy consists of 16 objectives, including the promotion of gender equality and community development through sports.

He stated that Government was already taking steps to promote community sports at the grassroots level, including “tournaments and training programmes”.

The Minister continued:

“The policy recognises that it is impossible for Government to do everything as it relates to sports. Therefore, the strengthening of national federations has been included to enable them to stand on their own and achieve sports tourism.”

Government will also focus on developing a sporting economy and sustainable high-performance system, in conjunction with The University of the West Indies and coaches at that level. The sports policy will also promote full access for persons with disabilities, including increased access for coaches and volunteers supporting sports for persons with disabilities.

“We are expecting that we will have a Sports Development Act that will guide how we treat to a number of things that are happening within the sports sector, including full access for persons with disabilities,” Griffith said, as he highlighted Government’s commitment to inclusivity.

The policy further recognises the development of three areas of special interest -cricket, road tennis, and beach culture. It aims to monetise cricket here, and capitalise on the beautiful beaches, through the promotion of beach volleyball, football and water sports activities.

Government will also invest in infrastructural development, which involves upgrading playing fields, changing aged lights, grading out-of-shape fields, and constructing mini stadia.

Minister Griffith emphasised that the National Sports Policy would help to guide what Government is doing with sports on the island, and assist athletes to reach their full potential.