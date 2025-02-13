By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 13, 2025: In many small island states, political leaders often choose loyalty over competence, believing that surrounding themselves with loyal supporters will secure their hold on power. However, while this might offer short-term political insulation, it’s a recipe for disaster. Favoritism in political appointments weakens governance, erodes public trust, and breeds inefficiency. When resources are already limited, such poor choices become an even greater hindrance to national progress.

Good governance requires more than just a dedicated team; it requires people who are qualified, capable, and aligned with the national vision. When loyalty is prioritized over skill, critical decisions are made based on relationships, not expertise. For instance, in a country dependent on tourism, appointing an inexperienced minister to oversee economic development, who disregards expert advice, can stifle long-term growth. Similarly, appointing political allies with no financial background to key fiscal positions invites reckless spending and financial mismanagement, threatening the country’s stability.

Such decisions have broader consequences than just inefficiency. They alienate qualified professionals, undermining institutional knowledge and morale. Skilled public servants find themselves sidelined, while loyalists with little or no expertise are put in charge. This breeds resentment and disrupts the effectiveness of government agencies, leaving citizens facing erratic policies, stalled projects, and a lack of accountability. The administrative infrastructure weakens, and when crises arise, the government is ill-equipped to respond, resulting in frustration and declining public confidence.

For small island states to thrive, the balance between loyalty and competence must be struck. Governments need to appoint individuals based on merit, not allegiance, ensuring that public servants possess the skills to execute the administration’s vision effectively. Competence must complement loyalty—leaders who prioritize both build stable, credible, and efficient governance structures that can deliver results and foster national growth.

To break the cycle of political favoritism, governments must adopt best practices that reinforce accountability and competence. First, they should implement transparent hiring processes that ensure key positions are filled based on qualifications rather than political favor. Independent selection committees, public vetting, and performance benchmarks can prevent unqualified individuals from gaining influence. Second, governments should protect civil servants from political interference, allowing them to serve with integrity, knowing that they will not face retaliation for speaking the truth. Lastly, investing in continuous leadership training and professional development can equip government officials with the necessary skills to navigate complex issues. By cultivating a culture that values expertise, small island states can foster resilient governance systems that prioritize long-term national progress over short-term political gain.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a globally recognized governance expert, thought leader, and co-author of Steps to Good Governance. With a distinguished career advising governments, policymakers, and institutions, he advocates for merit-based leadership, institutional integrity, and sustainable development in small island states. A Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia-trained strategist, Dr. Newton is known for his incisive analysis and commitment to building effective, accountable governance that serves the people.