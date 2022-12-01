The Government is making final preparations for the State Visit of the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canal to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

President Diaz-Canal and his delegation will visit SVG from December 3rd to 5th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the State Visit on NBC Radio yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/STATE-VISIT-PREP.mp3

During the State visit, President Diaz-Canal will address Parliament at a formal sitting on Monday December 5th at 10:00 a.m.

This will be the first time since the Cuban Revolution in 1959 that a Cuban Head of State will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines.