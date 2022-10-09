Government House provides venue for Street Pastors Fundraiser

The Street Pastors (Antigua and Barbuda Branch) recently held a fundraising brunch on the North Lawn of Government House.

The event was attended by the Governor General His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams and Her Excellency Lady Williams.

Speakers at the event included Sir Rodney and the organisation’s Chairman, Pastor Holder.

Also in attendance were Mistress of Ceremonies Tracey Samuel, Co-ordinator of Street Pastors Barry Sebastian, Mr. Lestroy Samuel and others of the executive arm of the Antigua and Barbuda Branch — as well as friends and supporters of the non-profit body.

The effort was assisted by the staff of the Office of the Governor General.

The purpose of the occasion was to generate funds through ticket sales, targeted at the creation of a central space in St. John’s where the homeless and destitute can ultimately find some respite.

The Halo foundation, of which Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams are Patron and President respectively, highlighted the work of Street Pastors at Wings of Charity held in London last June.

The Halo Foundation is also assisting Street Pastors to meet a portion of their financial objectives.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP