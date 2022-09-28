The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received over five million dollars in building materials, as it continues with the National Housing Development program

This is according to Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel as he provided an update on NBC Radio this morning.

Minister Daniel said the Building Roads and General Services Authority has been very instrumental in the Rebuilding exercise.

