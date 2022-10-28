Media Release

A story in the on-line publication, Caribbean News Global, in which certain allegations are made concerning Mr. Kemal O Nicholson, has been brought to the attention of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

In response, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda states as follows. Mr. Nicholson, a national of Antigua and Barbuda, was accorded the status of “Special Economic Envoy” in July 2021, limited to the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation only.

Mr. Nicholson was not given diplomatic status or a diplomatic passport by Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr. Nicholson resided in Russia where he was employed with the Mission of Grenada before establishing a company, located in Dubai.

On the basis that he is a young Antiguan and he represented that his company had the capacity to secure investment from the private sector in Russia, he was given the opportunity to perform.

That is the full extent of the arrangement by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda with Mr. Nicholson.

Mr. Nicholson has written to the Government, disputing the content of the story in the on-line publication, which alleges involvement regarding a Grenada diplomatic passport. Nonetheless, Mr. Nicholson’s status as a “Special Economic Envoy” was terminated today, pending the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be undertaken, related to the allegations in the on-line publication.

