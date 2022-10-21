– Advertisement –

by Herma Demacque

The Cannabis Task Force chaired by Commerce Minister Hon. Emma Hippolyte is gearing up to host its first symposium as a means of public engagement.

Public Relations Officer, Verne Emanuel, said the symposium will commence with a presentation on the proposed Cannabis Regulatory Framework.

He explained: “The symposium runs from Thursday to Sunday with a series of activities starting with a press briefing followed by the main symposium from 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, and then an informal dialogue under Chatham House Rules on Friday into Saturday with a closing activity on Saturday evening into Sunday.”

Hon. Emma Hippolyte provided insight into the symposium’s programme.

“We have a presentation from Mr. Martin Jelsma and he is going to speak on the Trans- National Institute—Who We Are and What We Are Fighting For. The second presentation is from our own Dr. Stephen King and he is going to speak on Cannabis in Mainstream Medicine. The third presentation is from Andre de Cardes and he is going to speak on Cannabis—the Industrial Elephant in the Room,” she said.

Other presentations will include the Science and Standards Behind the Cannabis Plant, an Overview of Jamaica’s Cannabis Experience and Legal Cannabis in the United States.

Interested participants are asked to register using the link provided on the social media pages of the Government of Saint Lucia. Participants are welcomed via Zoom or at the Financial Administrative Building.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

