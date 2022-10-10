The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan has congratulated the Republic of China, Taiwan on its 111th anniversary of the National Day of Taiwan.
Dame Susan was speaking at a Special Sporting Event at the Diamond Stadium on Saturday.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/DAME-RELATIONS.mp3
In his address, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to experience excellent relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/EXCELLENT-RELATIONS.mp3