See full statement from the Ministry of Natural Resources:

Kingston, Georgetown, Guyana (November 14, 2022) The Ministry of Natural Resources and by extension the Government of Guyana has taken note of the recent ruling by the Chief Justice, Hon. Roxanne George in the RAMPS Logistics Guyana Incorporated judicial review for local content certification. The Government of Guyana respects the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary and therefore will comply with the ruling.

However, there are strong concerns by the Ministry of Natural Resources as to the eligibility of this particular application for local content certification. And as such, the Government of Guyana is currently exploring all available options including an appeal of the ruling.

The Government of Guyana also noted the recent settlement by the company and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the matter of tax evasion and also the ongoing litigations in ten (10) false tax declarations to the GRA.

The Local Content Secretariat will continue to act in a professional manner and defend the people of Guyana consistent with the Local Content Act.