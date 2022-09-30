The Government, through the Housing and Water Ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), is looking to engage private contractors or developers to finance and build houses under its ‘Young Professional’ programme.

According to the CH&PA, the strategy includes the contractors financing the construction of the units for beneficiaries who will be pre-qualified for allocation pending approval for financing from the Commercial Banks. The Banks will provide payment to the contractors or developers for the approved application. There are three design options for construction.

The first option is an open front patio flat building with three bedrooms (45’ W x 40’ L – 1719 sq.ft).

These houses must feature recessed ceiling to be constructed with moisture-resistant sheetrock or PVC Panel sheeting; the entire building shall be tiled (bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio); provision of 26-gauge pre-painted trapezoidal galvalume roofing; provision of an overhead water source; two complete washrooms; all windows shall be aluminum sash windows and sliding windows to the bathroom; levelling of land to be included; provision of an upper and low-level cupboard with granite countertop; provision of hot & cold pipe network; and the external walls shall be finished with trowel-tex.

Another option is an enclosed front Patio with Arch flat house that also has three bedrooms (43’ W x 45’ L – 1634 sqft).

These buildings will also feature recessed ceiling to be constructed with moisture-resistant sheetrock or PVC panel sheeting; the entire building shall be tiled (bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio); provision of 26-gauge pre-painted trapezoidal galvalume roofing; provision of an overhead water source; two complete washrooms; all windows shall be aluminium sash windows and sliding; windows to the bathroom; levelling of land to be included; provision of the upper and low-level cupboard with granite countertop; provision of hot & cold pipe network, and the external walls shall be finished with troweltex.The final design option is an elevated two-storey four bedrooms house (1478+862 = 2340 sq.ft).

Similarly, the features for these buildings include recessed ceiling to be constructed with moisture-resistant sheetrock or PVC panel sheeting; ground floor and first-floor sections with concrete floors shall be tiled i.e., bathroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio; the First floor shall be lacquered timber flooring; provision of Asphaltic shingles roofing; provision of solar water pressure pump system; two and a half washrooms; all windows shall be aluminium sash windows and sliding to the bathroom; levelling of land to be included; upper and low-level cupboard with granite countertop; provision for Hot and cold pipe network inclusive of heating system, and the external walls shall be finished with troweltex.

Interested contractors or developers are invited to submit a proposal to the Chief Executive Officer, Central Housing and Planning Authority, 41 Brickdam and United Nations Place, Stabroek Georgetown with: a cover letter detailing the Contractor/Developer’s interest in participating in the partnership (This letter shall include the legal status of the interested party); financial capacity to undertake the construction of the houses, and capability and experience of Contractor/Developer.

The CH&PA will assess the responses to this Expression of Interest (EOI) and select those parties, who will be invited to negotiate/participate in the Housing Development with the applicable terms and conditions being provided.

The Executing Agency of the Government, Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority hereby invite Contractors / Developers.The deadline for the submission of EOIs is Friday, October 14, 2022.

All EOIs should be placed in a sealed envelope titled “Expression of Interest for the construction of Young Professional Houses 2022” and deposited by the submission deadline to the Tender Box at CH&PA Brickdam office.

For additional information, companies or individuals can write the Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority, or send an email subjected ‘ Request for Clarification: “Expression of Interest for the construction of Young Professional Houses 2022” at [email protected]

The Guyana Government is pursuing an aggressive national housing drive to deliver 10,000 allocations annually, and ultimately 50,000 by the end of its term in house.

Already the Ministry through its flagship ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive, has allocated over 11,000 house lots and has also constructed hundreds of housing units in various regions across the country in its first two years in office. Another 15,000 lots are slated to be distributed by the end of this year with hundreds of other housing units being constructed.

In addition, the President Dr Irfaan Ali-led Administration has also implemented a series of initiatives to push its housing programmes including tax reductions and removal on building materials as well as access to low-interest bank financing.