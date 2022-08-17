It has been reported in the media that Kraft-Heinz, the Capri-Sun licensing partner in the US, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri-Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink products. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

This is happening in the US only and there is no risk of a serious health issue. Capri-Sun is distributed in Jamaica by GraceKennedy (GK) Foods through its World Brands Services (WBS) division, and in the Caribbean through its subsidiary Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean (LACA).

Capri-Sun products distributed through WBS and Grace Foods LACA are manufactured in Jamaica by GK Foods, and are not impacted by the US recall in any way.

At Capri-Sun, we’re committed, as always to a high standard of quality, as the safety of our consumers is paramount.

If anyone does have concerns over their product, we encourage them to contact the relevant customer support line which can be found on the back of their Capri-Sun products.

