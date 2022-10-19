A consultant engaged by the National Roads Authority (NRA) has now completed a traffic study of the Grand Harbour intersection and surrounding areas.

Chairman of the NRA board of directors, Alric Lindsay, said that it is expected that, in due course, the Ministry of Planning & Infrastructure and the NRA team will share the details of the study with the public via a public meeting and on-air presentations.

Lindsay explained: “The Grand Harbour area is a critical junction for which a solution is urgently required. Having heard various suggestions from members of the public, I think it is prudent to share all of the details of the consultant’s traffic study with the public and listen to what the public has to say prior to implementation of any of the consultant’s suggestions. This exercise will also help the NRA team to better gauge which of the consultant’s proposals will best serve the public interest.”

Lindsay also noted that it is his understanding that the consultant also incorporated (in the traffic study) “some of the possible impacts on the junction emanating from rapidly increasing development activity in the area as well as projected population growth.”

Lindsay continued:

Regardless of the option to be implemented for this area, it must be supplemented by other solutions, some of which are in the hands of other stakeholders. For example, traffic reduction could be achieved through the use of car pooling, staggering work hours, permission by big firms to allow more employees to work remotely and having services available in other districts to avoid everyone having to seek services in central George Town.

An announcement will be made soon regarding the release of the traffic study.