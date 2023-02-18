Wotton FC earns first victory in BFA Premier League
BHTA Chair: Intervention needed for greater regional airlift capacity
Notice: My Lord’s Hill stretch closed for works
Tourism arrivals surpass pre-pandemic levels
FTC denies BLPC request for increased rates this time
Region records a 4.7 earthquake – 3rd quake in 2 days
Barbados meets IMF December ’22 targets; economic recovery ‘strong’
Marine Advisory: High winds, northeasterly swells this weekend
Graydon Sealy Secondary closed Friday
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training advises that the Graydon Sealy Secondary School, at Paddock Road, St. Michael, will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 17, due to recurring issues with a ruptured main on the compound.
As a result of the closure, students will be required to access classes online.
Technicians are actively making repairs and the school is expected to reopen on Monday, February 20.