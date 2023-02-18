Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
School expected to reopen on Monday, February 20

Loop News

22 hrs ago

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training advises that the Graydon Sealy Secondary School, at Paddock Road, St. Michael, will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 17, due to recurring issues with a ruptured main on the compound.

As a result of the closure, students will be required to access classes online.

Technicians are actively making repairs and the school is expected to reopen on Monday, February 20.

