While Rowel Martin of Grays Farm has been convicted of possession of a firearm, he managed to escape drug charges due to the alleged disappearance of the Class “A” drug.

Martin, 28, appeared in the St. John’s Magistrates Court, on June 7, on charges of possession of one round of .38 special ammunition; possession of a modified flare gun; possession of 21 grammes of cocaine; and being concerned in supplying cocaine.

After pleading not guilty, he was remanded to prison, since Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh has no jurisdiction to grant bail on gun charges.

However, when Martin appeared in court for the matter yesterday, November 8, he changed his plea to guilty and was convicted and fined.

On the charge of possession of ammunition, he was reprimanded and discharged, but he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for having a modified flare gun in his possession.

Because he had been on remand waiting for his matter to be heard, Martin was given until the end of January 2023 to pay the sum in full; in default, he will return to His Majesty’s Prison.

On the drug charges, however, the prosecution dropped the charges. Apparently, the cocaine cannot be found, and so the illegal substance could not be produced as evidence in court.

Reports say that officers were in Grays Farm executing a search warrant at the home of another resident man when they observed Martin acting in a suspicious manner. Upon seeing the officers, he reportedly went into a woman’s yard and sat down.

The lawmen approached and asked to search him, and Martin reportedly consented. The illegal items – along with four cellular phones and sums of EC, United States, and Canadian currency – were found in his possession.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, ammunition and cocaine and taken to the station.

This incident reportedly occurred on June 1 in Grays Farm.

Martin is known to the court, having previous convictions for robbery and break-in.

In June, Magistrate Dexter Wason sentenced him to one month in prison, along with another man, after he pleaded guilty to receiving an iPhone valued at $660.

