Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Greater emphasis will be placed on the prevention and control of Non Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said Non Communicable Diseases NCDs are among the main challenges facing the local healthcare system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NCDS-CONCERN.mp3

Macys.com

The Minister said several initiatives will be implemented at the Enhams Clinic to better tackle the problem of Non Communicable Diseases.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NCDS-MANAGEMENT.mp3

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR