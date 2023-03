The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Greiggs Garifuna Council is encouraging Vincentians to celebrate their ethnic heritage at the Greiggs Heritage Festival, which is currently ongoing.

President of the Council John Nero told NBC News persons from all ethnic groups are welcome to celebrate National Heroes month in Greiggs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ETHNICITY.mp3