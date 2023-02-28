Match 3 starting 11.

27th February, 2023: St. George’s: Grenada and Barbados ended their three (3) match series of international friendlies with a draw at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. Following a 1 all draw at Fond, St.Patrick’s on February 22 and 2 all draw on February 24, the score line on Sunday February 26 was another 2 all draw.

Barbados drew first blood when Armando Lashley converted in the 26th minute of play, but Grenada’s captain Jamal Ray Charles was quick to equalize three (3) minutes later when he lobbed it over the head of the Barbados goalkeeper Kevon Allsop.

Much to the delight of the home crowd, Grenadian striker Joshua Isaac, found the back of the net in the 75th minute to take the lead for the home team, however Nadre Butcher sealed the draw in the 89th minute of play.

Senior Men’s Head Coach Anthony ‘Nixon’ Modeste thanked the players for their passion and efforts on the field. He further stated, “We needed this match experience and now we know where the players are and where we need to make adjustments. We look forward to our upcoming encounters.”

Goal scorer Joshua Isaac whose local club is Paradise FC International celebrated his match goal saying, “It was my job to bring home the game and I was happy to score in front of the home crowd. Unfortunately, Barbados was able to equalize, but that is just the way it goes. We look forward to the upcoming friendlies.”

Next, the Senior Men’s National Team is carded to face the St. Lucia Men’s team and the La Horquetta Rangers of Trinidad in the following encounters:

3rd March- Grenada Vs St.Lucia5th March- Grenada Vs St.Lucia7th March- St. Lucia vs La Horquetta Rangers 10th March- Grenada Vs La Horquetta Rangers 12th March- Grenada Vs La Horquetta Rangers