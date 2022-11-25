Home Business GRENADA-FINANCE-Government to establish Office of Creative Affairs GRENADA-FINANCE-Government to establish Office of Creative Affairs By - November 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR JAMAICA-ECONOMY-Government seeking approval for funds to meet salary payments to public servants TRINIDAD-FINANCE-Government says half a billion dollars still unaccounted for following demonetisation programme GUYANA-ENERGY- Guyana selects UK BP International to market country’s crude oil