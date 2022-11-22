Residents set cop vehicle ablaze in Central Kingston
Mr Killa accepting the Best Reggae and Dancehall award at AFRIMMA.
Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’s winner over the likes of Spice, Shenseea, Stefflon Don, Popcaan, and Alkaline.
Mr Killa, whose real name is Hollice Mapp, was emotional when he received the prestigious award at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas.
“I am emotional being here tonight because so much people said that I wouldn’t make it. But, I want to thank the Almighty Father, I want to thank my mother and my friends, fans and family,” he said.
Soca is not a genre at AFRIMMA but Mr Killa hopes his victory opens opportunities for artistes of the genre to be recognised internationally.
He stated the award was an opportunity for both himself and Caribbean people to believe in themselves and what they can achieve.
Later in the show, Mr Killa treated attendees to an electric performance of his new and old music.
The crowd went wild as Mr Killa showed off his wining skills.
