Glenda N Cox, a Grenadian woman who spent her early years growing up in Trinidad and Tobago, has won an Emmy Award for her work as Executive Producer on Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.

The show won the Emmy for Best Competition Series, beating out Ru Paul’s Drag Race which has won in excess of ten Emmys to date.

Lizzo’s show was produced by an all-female team making the victory an historic one.

Cox is the first Grenadian to win an Emmy.

Currently living in Brooklyn, New York with her 15-year-old daughter, Cox always had a passion for storytelling.

Glenda N. Cox on the red carpet with her daughter Maddyn Cox

After getting her Bachelor of Arts in English and Mass Communications at Virginia State University she relocated to Hollywood. Cox first worked as a Writer’s Assistant on several projects for Paramount and Disney while attending screenwriting classes at UCLA.

She has since worked with many production companies and networks including Bravo, VH-1, MTV Networks, The Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, OWN, Peacock and most recently Amazon Prime.

She has also worked with many movers and shakers in the industry; including Oprah, Spike Lee, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Nanette Burstein, Joel Stillerman and Lizzo.

In 2020 whilst in Grenada, she wrote and filmed a pilot for a reality show which would introduce the world to the beauty and talent of the Caribbean islands. She is also working on two-scripted pilot series.