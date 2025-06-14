By Pastor Stanton Adams

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. June 14, 2025: Grief and trauma are not interruptions to life. They are life under duress. They are not simply emotional reactions but deep neurological and spiritual upheavals that change how we think, feel, trust, and belong. These are not wounds time automatically heals. They are storms that reshape the internal landscape.

Psychologically, trauma is not just what happens to us but what happens within us as a result. Whether it is a violent assault, the death of a loved one, betrayal, war, racism, or chronic neglect, trauma invades the nervous system. It distorts our ability to feel safe, to love freely, to rest deeply. It disconnects us from our bodies and from others.

Grief, especially when sudden or compounded, can mimic trauma in the brain. It clouds our thinking, confuses our emotions, and fractures our sense of identity. The grieving brain becomes overactive in regions tied to memory and fear, and underactive in areas that regulate hope and decision-making. In other words, loss rewires the soul.

Science confirms what our spirits have long suspected. Trauma is not rare, and it is not reserved for the battlefield. The ACEs study, which stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences, reveals that even so-called ordinary childhood disruptions like poverty, addiction in the home, divorce, or emotional absence leave scars as deep as physical abuse. These experiences can stunt brain development, sabotage emotional regulation, and sow the seeds of illness decades later.

But there is also good news. Healing is not only possible. It is beautifully probable when the right supports are in place. Through safe relationships, compassionate presence, and evidence-informed care, the brain can rewire and the soul can breathe again.

Therapies such as EMDR, trauma-informed pastoral counseling, storytelling, and mindfulness offer more than treatment. They offer testimony. The body keeps score, but the soul tells the story. And when that story is heard with love, healing becomes holy.

This moment in history calls for more than awareness. It calls for brave, grief-literate leaders. For trauma-informed churches. For caregivers who can hold silence as tenderly as Scripture. For communities where it is safe to say I am not okay and still be held with dignity.

Healing begins not with answers but with presence. The presence of empathy. The presence of hope. The presence of people who know that grief is not weakness and trauma is not failure. It is the human story yearning to be rewritten.

Let us become those people.

Let us be the ones who do not flinch at pain or flee from sorrow.

Let us be healers in a wounded world.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Pastor Stanton Adams is a respected theologian, trauma-informed counselor, and social healing strategist known for bridging the worlds of faith, psychology, and justice. With over two decades of pastoral experience, he serves as a leading voice in the movement for emotionally intelligent ministry and spiritually grounded leadership. Pastor Adams holds a Masters in psychotherapy and counseling and is trained in trauma care, restorative justice, and mental health. He is the founder of Talk Back Live TV series, a faith-rooted initiative focused on building resilience in communities affected by trauma, social inequalities, marital and family problems and systemic oppression. Gifted with a lyrical voice and prophetic insight, Pastor Adams speaks regionally on the intersections of mental health, spiritual care, and social equity. His message is clear: healing is sacred and wholeness is possible. Whether in the pulpit, the classroom, or the streets, he calls the wounded to rise and reminds the Church that listening can be an act of liberation.