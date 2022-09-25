News

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith –

FORMER commissioner of police and leader of the National Transformation Alliance Gary Griffith says every police officer woke up “to a virtual slap in the face” on Republic Day, after they, unlike their medical counterparts, were not among the national award recipients.

“This is how those with the responsibility to protect and serve must be feeling this morning, after the powers that be, chose not to recognise their front-line efforts, during the covid pandemic,” Griffith wrote on a social media post.

He said those in the medical profession were rightfully recognised for their front-line efforts. Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram was awarded the nation’s highest award, the Order of TT (ORTT), while support staff and other medical professionals were also given national awards.

“But by rewarding and recognising one frontline national group, and not recognising the efforts and dedication to duty of the over 7,000 strong police service, some of whom lost their lives, it can’t be seen as anything but monumentally disrespectful.”

He said while medical personnel had to deal with members of the public who were ill, the police had to interact with all members of the public, including those who were ill, increasing their risk of contracting the virus.

Griffith lamented the death of over 30 officers from covid19.

“Who is going to explain to these officers’ surviving family and friends that as a country we failed to even acknowledge them, after they made the ultimate sacrifice, in the service to our nation?”

ASP Gideon Dickson –

He also said the wage offers being put forth was not in line with the hazards they face on the job, particularly during a pandemic.

“Performing above and beyond, these dedicated officers executed their plan so diligently, that not one complaint was brought against them by the public, for abuse of authority, in stark contrast to what occurred in countries across the world.”

“(To compound it with) a meagre wage offer increase of several zeroes, and two one per-cents, for the outstanding years, makes one wonder if the meteoric rise in public perception that the TTPS saw moving from 14 per cent to 55 per cent, in just a few short years, is counter to an agenda which seeks to demotivate and demoralise police officers, aimed at making criminal activity easier.”

Griffith said the reason both the Prime Minister and the President chose to ignore the efforts of the Police Service is because it would by extension mean recognising him.

“And given their respective attacks, and apparent violation of the constitution, that simply was not happening.”

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson told Newsday while Griffith’s comments were “his own” he agreed with most of Griffith’s sentiments.

“Our membership has no issues with the recognition of our medical professionals for the role that the played over the past two and a half years but equally, we also believe that the police should, if no other industry, come in for favourable recognition. And not just a clap, like they gave to the essential services in August, 2020.

“That in itself does not and cannot equate to the 39 lives that we have lost and the umpteen changes we had to endure with the public health regulations changing so many times.

“Law enforcement,” he said, “has had to rise on every occasion to ensure that the fight against that invisible enemy and crime continue to be on the forefront.”

Additionally, the police had to perform extra duties during the state of emergency in 2021, Dickson said, while their leave was restricted since 2019, as well as three elections.

“It’s disheartening. It’s demotivating. Consideration must be given to police officers and we’re calling on the Minister of National Security (Fitzgerald Hinds) to do the right thing,” Dickson said.

“We gave the ultimate sacrifice.”