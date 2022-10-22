Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
One man taken into custody

A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division seized one firearm and five rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation in Top Geneva district, Grange Hill in Westmoreland on Friday, October 21.

Reports from the Morgan’s Bridge Police are that at about 12:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a man standing at a shop. Upon seeing the lawmen the man entered the shop. His actions aroused their suspicion and he was accosted and searched. A search of the shop was also conducted.

During the search, one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the shop. He was subsequently taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

