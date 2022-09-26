News

TWO men, both 41, were killed on Saturday night while liming at a house at Wharton Street, Laventille.

Police reported that the shooting took place at about 9.47 pm.

Police said Kevill Hill of Celestine Drive, Morvant and Anderson Simmons of Wharton Street Extension, Laventille were on the porch of Simmons’ home when two masked gunmen ambushed them and opened fire.

The killers then ran off.

Police said they recovered an AR-15 rifle and ammunition next to one of the men who managed to run inside the house where he collapsed and died.

Newsday visited the homes of both men on Sunday, but relatives of both men said they were unable to speak at the time as they were still grappling with what happened.