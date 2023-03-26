Three people were shot at a wedding in Negril, Westmoreland on Saturday evening when armed men on a motorcycle opened gunfire at the gathering

Loop News has learnt that the injured included two men, one of whom is said to be a camera man, and a woman. According to a usually reliable police source, the woman has since died.

Reports reaching Loop News are that sometime after 6pm, men on a motorcycle drove up to a section just outside the hotel’s property and opened fire at the wedding guests through a fence.

When the explosions rang out Saturday evening, guests at another hotel nearby were sent running for cover.

The attackers reportedly escaped.

Loop News will have more information as it becomes available.