Loop Lens: Sustainable & Fashionable
80 to battle for US$12,000 prizes at Jamaica cycling classic
Gun attack at wedding in Negril
Shericka Jackson sets meet record, wins 400m at Velocity Fest
Cops, security companies hold several meetings following robberies
Winning debut for De la Fuente as Spain beat Norway 3-0
14-y-o accused of stealing food items valued at $100,000, arrested
New skipper Powell leads West Indies to victory over SA in 1st T20
50-y-o tailor from Clarendon shot multiple times; later dies
Reggae Marathon drops marathon segment due to runner care challenges
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Three people were shot at a wedding in Negril, Westmoreland on Saturday evening when armed men on a motorcycle opened gunfire at the gathering
Loop News has learnt that the injured included two men, one of whom is said to be a camera man, and a woman. According to a usually reliable police source, the woman has since died.
Reports reaching Loop News are that sometime after 6pm, men on a motorcycle drove up to a section just outside the hotel’s property and opened fire at the wedding guests through a fence.
When the explosions rang out Saturday evening, guests at another hotel nearby were sent running for cover.
The attackers reportedly escaped.
Loop News will have more information as it becomes available.
More From
Tina Clayton proves too good for Briana Williams over 200m
CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — New West Indies captain Rovman Powell launched five sixes in his 43 not out from 18 balls to lead his team to victory in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 game against Sou
Detectives assigned to the St Elizabeth police division have charged a 14-year-old boy with housebreaking and larceny and malicious destruction of property in relation to an incident in Eli
The police have identified the three people who were killed on Thursday night at Upper King Street in Kingston.
They are:
Twenty-one-year-old Tattiana Brown of West Street, Kingston;
Twenty
Convicted serial rapist Chaddane Harris, who drove fear into female residents of Portmore, St Catherine, was on Tuesday sentenced to a combined 96 years in prison at hard labour by Justice Bertra
Police assigned to the Kingston Eastern division seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a snap raid on Shoe Lane, Kingston 16 on Friday, March 24.
Reports from the Elletson Road