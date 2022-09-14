Manning Cup: JC hit 13 past St Mary’s College in season opener
Another appeal from cops for help to find missing girl
Gun found in tree’s trunk at St Ann business place
Ex-Iceland manager expected to take over as Reggae Boyz head coach
Cab driver held after reportedly abducting mother of his child
Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner
Average 8.5 per cent increase in textbook prices — survey
Evergo Jamaica builds community with local EV users
PNP lashes Holness for focus on mourning Queen over local issues
Prison memoir ‘That Bird Has My Wings’ selected for Oprah’s Book Club
A team of officers assigned to the St Ann Police Division seized an illegal firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ocho Rios on Monday.
Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 10:30am, lawmen searched a business establishment in the area.
During the search, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition was found hidden in the trunk of an almond tree in the parking lot of the business place.
A man was taken into custody concerning the seizure, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
