Less than three days before a man was shot to death on Monday afternoon in Parham Town, police received several reports of gunfire last Friday night in the Lower Estate and Long Bush area, they said Saturday.

Following the reports, the Armed Response Team visited the areas where the shots were reported as well as other areas and suspects, according to the Police Information Office.

Gunfire was also reported “recently” in the Sea Cows Bay and Manchester areas, police said without providing further details. No injuries or property damage were reported in the shootings, and no shell casings were recovered, they added.

Acting Chief Inspector Dean Robin, the head of the Armed Response Team, assured the public that his team was providing “24- hour surveillance on Tortola targeting suspects and suspected areas,” the PIO said.

He is urging anyone with knowledge of firearms being discharged or other firearm-related information to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-8477 or to call the police Intelligence Unit at 368- 9339.