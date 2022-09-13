Police have launched a search for gunmen who attacked and shot a truck operator in a section of Pembroke Hall, St Andrew on Tuesday.

Reports are that the men who were traveling on a motorcycle stopped close to a truck that was parked along the Ken hill Drive section of the community and according to one eyewitness minutes after gunshots rang out.

“I was in the area doing so business and I just hear about 6 shots ring out and people start scamper for cover,” one man, who was in the area told Loop News.

Sources report that the men then fled from the area.

One man said the man who got shot was seen bleeding on the ground for some time.

He was later rushed to the hospital. The status of his condition is not known.

Members of the county’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) have intensified their efforts to clamp down on owners of motorcycles, who have been using them to commit a number of breaches while traveling on the road.

Police sources said the motorcycle is one of the forms of transportation popularly used by criminals when they are traveling to commit their crimes.